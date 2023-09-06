Two booked for killing 30 stray dogs in Selaiyur

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have booked two residents of Pathuvanchery for poisoning 30 stray dogs, including a few puppies, and dumping them in a garbage dumping area in Selaiyur police station limits recently.

The dogs were killed on August 29 but came to light only on Sunday owing to the decomposed smell emanating from the garbage dump.

Selaiyur police booked K Bhoopathi (53) and S Peter (48), both residents of Pathuvanchery, under bailable IPC sections 269 and 429. The FIR was filed with the help of S Siddarthan, vigilance officer at Blue Cross, and Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board.

Siddarthan said the cruelty against animals was on the rise and people involved in such offences should be named and punished in order to act as a deterrent to others. “If there is a problem of stray dogs in an area, people should report to the local municipality and see that Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures are taken to keep a check on the population. Killing dogs is a punishable offence.”

“Between September 2022 and July 2023, the board has received 253 cases of cruelty against animals of various kinds, including gruesome killings. We managed to resolve 226 cases,” State Animal Welfare Board member Shruti Vinodh Raj told TNIE.

Shruti added that the state government was serious about dealing with the stray dog population. “Rs10 crore was allocated for carrying out ABC along with strengthening of the board. We are preparing a detailed plan. Also, the minimum rate to carry out ABC has been revised from Rs 445 to Rs 1,650.”

