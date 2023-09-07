Elderly man dies after falling from bike in Nanganallur 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 84-year-old man died after he fell from his two-wheeler while riding it on Periyar Street in Nanganallur on Monday.

The deceased, Jeyaraj, had gone to a shop around 6:30 a.m. to buy milk. As he was returning home, he allegedly lost control and fell to the ground. Passersby rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the family.

The issue came to light when a few media reports alleged that Jeyaraj fell into a drain and died. However, a visit by TNIE to the spot noticed that only a small portion of the drain was open and was mostly covered with cement slabs.

People in the locality also said that they were unaware of any such incident. A corporation source told TNIE that Jeyaraj fell from his bike as he suffered a heart attack.

