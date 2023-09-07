Home Cities Chennai

Stalin government to reach milestone of 1,000 temple consecrations

Sekarbabu added that the government is committed to preserving heritage as substantial funds have been allocated for refurbishing ancient temples.

Published: 07th September 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday announced that the consecration of Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar temple at West Mambalam will take place on September 10 and will mark 1,000 temple consecrations since Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office.

Sekarbabu added that the government is committed to preserving heritage as substantial funds have been allocated for refurbishing ancient temples and that for 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscals, Rs 100 crore was allocated as a subsidy for refurbishing temples. With the support of these funds, contributions from temples themselves and sponsorship, renovation of 197 temples is currently underway, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, the minister said.

He added that the state-level expert committee has granted permission for renovation of 7,142 temples across the state and administrative approvals have been granted for 5,855 projects in 2,235 temples, at an outlay of Rs 1,120 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rahul Gandhi
    Sekar Babu is not fit to be in his post! He must resign
    15 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp