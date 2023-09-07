Stalin government to reach milestone of 1,000 temple consecrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday announced that the consecration of Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar temple at West Mambalam will take place on September 10 and will mark 1,000 temple consecrations since Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office.

Sekarbabu added that the government is committed to preserving heritage as substantial funds have been allocated for refurbishing ancient temples and that for 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscals, Rs 100 crore was allocated as a subsidy for refurbishing temples. With the support of these funds, contributions from temples themselves and sponsorship, renovation of 197 temples is currently underway, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, the minister said.

He added that the state-level expert committee has granted permission for renovation of 7,142 temples across the state and administrative approvals have been granted for 5,855 projects in 2,235 temples, at an outlay of Rs 1,120 crore.

