Man held for raping live-in partner’s daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who was in a live-in relationship with a widow in Kancheepuram was arrested under the Pocso Act for penetrative sexual assault on the woman’s 17-year-old daughter. The man was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday after an inquiry.

The Kancheepuram All Women Police identified the accused as Dinesh Kumar, a native of Gudiyatham in Vellore district. He had befriended the woman Sheela (name changed) on social media. Sheela has three children - two sons and a daughter - and her husband died a few years ago. Sheela and Dinesh were living together in Kancheepuram with the children for more than three years.

According to the police, Dinesh would sexually assault the girl whenever she was alone, adding that Dinesh once brought her home from school, sexually assaulted her and then dropped her back to school. He continued to assault her for several months and threatened her that he would kill her and her mother if she told anyone. The issue came to light on Tuesday when Sheela returned home from Chennai and found her daughter crying.

