Parts of city receive over 4cm rainfall

The regional meteorological centre said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting will continue over the city.

Published: 08th September 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 08:31 AM

The bus stand at Ambattur Industrial Estate was waterlogged within a few hours of rain on Thursday night | Shiba Prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city witnessed heavy downpours late on Thursday evening as several areas received two to five cm of rainfall within a few hours. Anna Nagar received 4.6cm and Meenambakkam got 4.3 cm of rainfall till 10 pm. 

Weather blogger Pradeep John said northwest winds were favourable and created perfect convergence for back-to-back storms to ride the city. He said the city is looking good to receive good rainfall on Friday and Sunday. 

The regional meteorological centre said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting will continue over the city. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall warning was issued in Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts till September 9. So far, between June 1 and September 7, Chennai has received excess rainfall of 65%. The city received 54.5 cm of rainfall as against normal rainfall of 33.1 cm.

