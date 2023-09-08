Seven held for smuggling 1kg amphetamine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, has busted a drug racket and arrested six Nigerians, including three women, and an Indian and seized banned drugs from them. The police recovered 1kg amphetamine, 317g of MDMA pills and 7.5g of cocaine from them.

The arrested were identified as Favour Oke, Precious Nkwmakonamu, Namukwaya Ritah, Celestine Anugwa, Chibuze Chinonso Emmanuel and Okey Kingsley Bothlome. The name of the Indian was not been revealed as he is under further inquiry.

The police said that a few days ago, the Chennai man was arrested based on a tip-off. He told the police that he had got the drugs from a Nigerian gang based in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, the NCB arrested three Nigerians who had come to Chennai from Bengaluru. Based on the information given by them, the police team went to Bengaluru and arrested the other three. Further probe is on.

