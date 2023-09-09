Chennai: 95 NSK Nagar families to be relocated to Guduvanchery, 35 km away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of NSK Nagar in Arumbakkam who are being relocated to Guduvanchery, 35 km away from their current settlement under the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project, are uncertain about their future.

Around 95 families living along the Cooum are being relocated under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust project, which is jointly implemented by seven departments. Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) is responsible for the resettlement and rehabilitation of families living along the river. The families are being relocated to the Thailavaram Phase-II settlement of TNUHDB near Guduvanchery.

Relocation work began on Friday and is jointly taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Water Resource Department, and TNUHDB. However, most families have expressed apprehension about the move as their livelihood is based in the city and their children are studying in nearby schools and colleges.

“I have lived here for over four decades. Almost all of us are daily wage workers. We cannot shift to a new place in the middle of the academic year. It is also very difficult to find houses for rent,” said Sathya K, a resident. Some of the residents, however, have welcomed the relocation hoping that it might provide a better and healthier lifestyle. Indira S, another resident, said, “We have lived here for more than 50 years. We will adjust to any circumstance that comes.”

Activists have also raised concerns about eviction drive being effected in the middle of an academic year.

Activist Vanessa Peter told TNIE, “Most of the children here are studying in government schools. Such evictions always hamper education. Not many can afford to stay in rented places.” Allaying the fears of the residents, an official from the school education department said a special camp was conducted on Friday in which staff of various departments took part.

“All steps have been taken to ensure that students continue their education from a nearby school or college in their new place without any hassle,” the official said. Details were collected in the camp to change the addresses of the residents in EPICs, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards to avoid hassles. The families will be provided with a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 and a monthly sustenance of Rs 2,500 for 12 months.

Another resident, requesting anonymity, told TNIE, “We requested to allot houses in the settlement areas close to the city. But, we were informed by officials that there is no availability of houses and Thailavaram is the only option.”

A corporation official told TNIE, “We are only facilitating relocation. TNUHDB is responsible for the allotment.” A senior official with TNUHDB told TNIE, “In old settlement areas only a few additional houses are built. Even there, locals demand first preference. Houses are less and numbers to be accommodated are high. We can’t construct new houses within the city limits. So outskirts are preferred options. We are balancing our priorities and allotting houses.”

