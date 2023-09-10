Home Cities Chennai

Man who tipped-off cops about murder found beheaded in Chennai

An argument arose following which Elayaraja and Dinesh murdered Srinivasan and buried his body.

Published: 10th September 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident, train accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who had informed the police of two men murdering their friend and burying him in September last year, was found beheaded on Saturday. The man’s head was found at the entrance of a temple in Walajabad and his body about 1 km away on Saturday morning. The police registered a case and sent the body to Kancheepuram GH for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Ajith, from Walajabad. He was walking to his house when a gang of men in an autorickshaw kidnapped him on Friday, said the police, quoting eyewitnesses. Ajith had petty cases against him, police added.

After preliminary investigations, police said Ajith was caught in June this year when he was creating a ruckus in a house where a woman was alone. He was nabbed and during interrogation, he told that he had been caught for a petty issue while his friends were roaming free even after committing a murder.

The police learnt that in September 2022, Elayaraja and Dinesh were drinking with their friend Srinivasan. An argument arose following which Elayaraja and Dinesh murdered Srinivasan and buried his body. The duo were arrested and remanded on June 24. Police suspect the gang must have kidnapped and murdered Ajith after they learnt that he was the person who informed the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai death case Kancheepuram GH

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp