Man who tipped-off cops about murder found beheaded in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who had informed the police of two men murdering their friend and burying him in September last year, was found beheaded on Saturday. The man’s head was found at the entrance of a temple in Walajabad and his body about 1 km away on Saturday morning. The police registered a case and sent the body to Kancheepuram GH for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Ajith, from Walajabad. He was walking to his house when a gang of men in an autorickshaw kidnapped him on Friday, said the police, quoting eyewitnesses. Ajith had petty cases against him, police added.

After preliminary investigations, police said Ajith was caught in June this year when he was creating a ruckus in a house where a woman was alone. He was nabbed and during interrogation, he told that he had been caught for a petty issue while his friends were roaming free even after committing a murder.

The police learnt that in September 2022, Elayaraja and Dinesh were drinking with their friend Srinivasan. An argument arose following which Elayaraja and Dinesh murdered Srinivasan and buried his body. The duo were arrested and remanded on June 24. Police suspect the gang must have kidnapped and murdered Ajith after they learnt that he was the person who informed the police.

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, who had informed the police of two men murdering their friend and burying him in September last year, was found beheaded on Saturday. The man’s head was found at the entrance of a temple in Walajabad and his body about 1 km away on Saturday morning. The police registered a case and sent the body to Kancheepuram GH for postmortem. The deceased was identified as Ajith, from Walajabad. He was walking to his house when a gang of men in an autorickshaw kidnapped him on Friday, said the police, quoting eyewitnesses. Ajith had petty cases against him, police added. After preliminary investigations, police said Ajith was caught in June this year when he was creating a ruckus in a house where a woman was alone. He was nabbed and during interrogation, he told that he had been caught for a petty issue while his friends were roaming free even after committing a murder.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police learnt that in September 2022, Elayaraja and Dinesh were drinking with their friend Srinivasan. An argument arose following which Elayaraja and Dinesh murdered Srinivasan and buried his body. The duo were arrested and remanded on June 24. Police suspect the gang must have kidnapped and murdered Ajith after they learnt that he was the person who informed the police.