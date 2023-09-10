Three road accidents take away five lives in Chennai, Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five people died in three accidents in Chennai and Chengalpattu on Friday and Saturday. Four people were killed and one injured after their car collided with a van on the Chennai - Trichy National Highway on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Purushothaman, Sakthivel, Gurumoorthy and Poovarasan - all from Madurantakam. Venkatesan was admitted with serious injuries, said the police.

On Friday night, they hired a taxi which was driven by Purushothaman and was going to Chennai, said the police. “When the vehicle was on Chennai-Trichy National Highway, another van carrying staff to a private company was going towards Madurantakam. The two vehicles collided while overtaking,” said a police officer. The deceased were taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Six people in the van also suffered injuries.

In Chennai, a 22-year-old man who took a U-turn while riding triples died in a road accident in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased Sundar, 22, from Pallikaranai was riding a motorbike while his friends Shankar, 21 and Rashid, 22, were riding pillion. On Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., Sundar took a U-turn at the Medavakkam flyover when a truck in the opposite direction rammed into the motorbike. In the impact, Sundar was thrown away and died on the spot. The Pallikaranai traffic police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem to the Chromepet GH.

In Adyar, an unidentified elderly man in his mid-60s was knocked down by a speeding van. The elderly man was crossing the LB Road when a speeding van knocked down the man and ran over. He died on the spot. The Adyar traffic police have registered a case.

