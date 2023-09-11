Home Cities Chennai

TN: Boys sexually assault 10-year-old girl in school, let go after counselling

Published: 11th September 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old schoolgirl was repeatedly sexually assaulted by three senior boys (all minors) from the same school on the school premises in August in Thiruvallur district. The boys were booked under Pocso Act and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, but were let go after a counselling session. 

According to the police, the girl, a Class VI student, was sexually assaulted by students of classes IX and X on August 2. When the girl told her class teacher about this, no action was taken. She was assaulted again on August 3 and 4.

Following complaints of stomach pain, the girl’s parents took her to a doctor, where the girl told them about the assault. She underwent medical tests and the assaults were confirmed. “The next day, a case was filed under the Pocso Act.

The minor boys were taken into police custody and their statements were recorded. The boys were then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. But since they were too young, they were let off after a counselling session,” a senior police officer said. Police said they have spoken to the school authorities.

