Home Cities Chennai

TN: Two police constables skip work to get drunk, suspended

Passersby alerted the Thiruvottiyur police and a patrol vehicle came to the scene. Murali and Nirmal were taken to the police station.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police constables attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion have been placed under suspension for skipping work and creating ruckus, in an inebriated state, while in uniform near Thiruvottiyur on Saturday.

The constables were identified as V Murali (35) and S Nirmal Kumar (33), attached to TSP battalion Avadi camp. On Saturday evening, Murali and Nirmal got down from an MTC bus near Ajax bus stand at Thiruvottiyur and started harassing the public and created ruckus in the name of asking directions to their barracks, the police said.

Passersby alerted the Thiruvottiyur police and a patrol vehicle came to the scene. Murali and Nirmal were taken to the police station. They underwent a medical test to check their alcohol level and were then sent to the inspector of C Company of TSP.

On Saturday, the constables were instructed to report to the Fort Police station for bandobast duty around the Secretariat. They were posted at Annai Sathya Nagar near the Secretariat. However, the two left their post without informing their superiors and went to Thiruvottiyur where they consumed liquor and created a ruckus. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered placing them under suspension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
constables drunk suspension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp