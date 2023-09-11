TN: Two police constables skip work to get drunk, suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police constables attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion have been placed under suspension for skipping work and creating ruckus, in an inebriated state, while in uniform near Thiruvottiyur on Saturday.

The constables were identified as V Murali (35) and S Nirmal Kumar (33), attached to TSP battalion Avadi camp. On Saturday evening, Murali and Nirmal got down from an MTC bus near Ajax bus stand at Thiruvottiyur and started harassing the public and created ruckus in the name of asking directions to their barracks, the police said.

Passersby alerted the Thiruvottiyur police and a patrol vehicle came to the scene. Murali and Nirmal were taken to the police station. They underwent a medical test to check their alcohol level and were then sent to the inspector of C Company of TSP.

On Saturday, the constables were instructed to report to the Fort Police station for bandobast duty around the Secretariat. They were posted at Annai Sathya Nagar near the Secretariat. However, the two left their post without informing their superiors and went to Thiruvottiyur where they consumed liquor and created a ruckus. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered placing them under suspension.

CHENNAI: Two police constables attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion have been placed under suspension for skipping work and creating ruckus, in an inebriated state, while in uniform near Thiruvottiyur on Saturday. The constables were identified as V Murali (35) and S Nirmal Kumar (33), attached to TSP battalion Avadi camp. On Saturday evening, Murali and Nirmal got down from an MTC bus near Ajax bus stand at Thiruvottiyur and started harassing the public and created ruckus in the name of asking directions to their barracks, the police said. Passersby alerted the Thiruvottiyur police and a patrol vehicle came to the scene. Murali and Nirmal were taken to the police station. They underwent a medical test to check their alcohol level and were then sent to the inspector of C Company of TSP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Saturday, the constables were instructed to report to the Fort Police station for bandobast duty around the Secretariat. They were posted at Annai Sathya Nagar near the Secretariat. However, the two left their post without informing their superiors and went to Thiruvottiyur where they consumed liquor and created a ruckus. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered placing them under suspension.