History-sheeter hacked to death by gang in Chennai, four held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were arrested for murdering a 22-year-old history sheeter near Egmore on Sunday night. According to Egmore police, the deceased is V Sathya. The police said he had come out on bail only a few weeks ago. At around 10 pm on Sunday, Sathya was standing near a tea shop on Montieth Road when a gang waylaid him.

When he tried to flee, the gang chased him and hacked him with knives. He died on the spot. On information, Egmore police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem.

The arrested accused are David Prasad (19), Ruban (35), Arun Kumar (25), and Saravanan alias Vellai Saravanan (34). The police said the deceased Sathya was murdered due to previous enmity. The police recovered three knives from the arrested accused. A search is on for the others involved in the case, the police said.

Man killed in drunken brawl

In another incident, a 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly slapped by his friend in a drunken brawl in Abhiramapuram. The deceased S Dinesh (32) was consuming liquor with his friend Parthiban when an argument broke out between them. Parthiban allegedly slapped Dinesh, who collapsed on the spot.

