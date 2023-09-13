Income scheme for women investment not expenditure: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various welfare schemes introduced by the state government were not expenses but investments, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Taking part in a function organised by the Anitha Achievers Academy in Kolathur, the CM said that Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (basic income scheme) will pave the way for women’s empowerment.

He highlighted the achievements of the academy, where 743 women had completed the Tally course while 381 male students graduated from five batches. Additionally, 1,467 women completed tailoring courses and received certificates along with motor-fitted sewing machines, all provided free of cost. The sixth batch of 359 women also completed their tailoring course.

Highlighting the various welfare measures the CM said, “These initiatives have gained popularity among the masses, establishing the government as a protector of the welfare of all its citizens.” Regarding the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme, Stalin said, “The scheme will provide economic freedom, not only to women in general but also to the poor and marginalised sections of society.” The CM appealed to the people to continue supporting the state government.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation for the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) project in Raja Thottam. Under this project, 162 houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 27.03 crore. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekarbabu, and TM Anbarasan, as well as Mayor R Priya, among others, were present during the event.

