Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary chairs meet on dengue, infectious diseases

CHENNAI: After a recent dengue death in the city, Shiv Das Meena, Chief Secretary, conducted a consultation meeting on dengue and infectious diseases with various department secretaries and directors on Tuesday.

The state is getting daily fever reports from 2,972 hospitals and following up on fever cases. Along with the local bodies, 21,307 workers are employed on a contract basis for the prevention of mosquito breeding and other work. The state is also taking mosquito control measures in areas where Aedes mosquitoes are infected with the dengue virus, the release added.

The government is also engaged in source reduction activities like removing coconut shells, plastic cups, tyres and other sources of water stagnation. The officials also have been monitoring government offices, restaurants, parks, cinema theatres, marriage halls, educational institutions, industries and others and have been identifying mosquito breeding sources. People should consult a doctor for fever and should avoid self-medication, the release said. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials participated in the meeting.

