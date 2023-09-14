CMDA begins drive to demolish 29 shops in Koyambedu market

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a Madras High Court order in July, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has started the demolition of 29 shops, which were built on space allocated for loading and unloading, in the Koyambedu market.

Initially, the 29 shops built near gate five were to be used as service shops. The decision was challenged by Koyambedu Kaai Kari Malar Viyabarigal Nalasangam president M Thiagarajan, at the Madras High Court.

However, CMDA submitted a status report stating that it does not want to go against the original plan and bring about changes in the masterplan or to alter the plan and utilise the space for putting up construction for the government agency or service shops as the demand for space for loading and unloading is on the rise.

Hence, to minimise congestion in the market area, the open space for loading and unloading as per the masterplan is required, CMDA submitted in the court. Traders allege that the market was not built as per the original plan. Currently, many shops have been bifurcated into five or even 11 sections whereas in hotels and other shops are sublet.

CMDA tried to regularise all the illegal shops three years ago as per new drawings and the site condition, it was alleged. The shops will be demolished by the end of the week, following which the site will be used for loading and unloading, said an official overseeing the work.

