Conman who cheated woman on matrimonial site held in Telangana

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man from Telangana was arrested by the cyber crime police for allegedly cheating a woman on a matrimonial site. He allegedly collected `3.6 lakh from the woman and when she demanded he pay back the money, he threatened to upload her morphed images online, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Basetti Manikanda Sai from Nalgonda. The victim is a 22-year-old woman from Kerala, who is staying in the city and pursuing postgraduation in a private college. Police said the victim had registered on a matrimonial website.

“A profile by the name of Chaitanya Raj connected with her and they exchanged phone numbers and got in touch via calls and texts. A few weeks ago, the accused told the woman that he needed money as his mother was hospitalised. She transferred money in different transactions,” said a police officer.

A few days later, when the woman asked him about marriage there was a change in his tone and he refused to marry her. When she demanded he pay back the money, he threatened to post morphed images online, said the police.

Based on a complaint from the woman, cyber crime police of the office of Joint Commissioner East registered a case arrested him from his residence in Telangana and brought him to Chennai. After a preliminary investigation, police said he had created a fake ID and they are checking if he had cheated other women.

