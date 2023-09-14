The need to cull unethical solutions for increasing number of stray dogs in TN

Sharannya Bajoria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We would never allow abandoned babies to be mistreated, and yet we allow stray dogs to be culled. The issue of stray dogs has been a longstanding challenge, with the increasing number of dogs roaming the streets posing concerns about public safety and animal welfare. As a solution, some local authorities resort to stray dog culling, which refers to the practice of capturing and killing these dogs to reduce their population. However, not only is this approach heartless and inhumane but it has proven to be ineffective.

Stray dog culling involves the capture and killing of dogs, often through inhumane methods such as poisoning, shooting, or electrocution. These methods cause immense suffering to the animals. Can you imagine what their mental state would be like? The type of fear and pain they must be experiencing when they are subjected to such cruel treatment is unimaginable. This goes against the principles of compassion and ethical treatment of animals and is a violation of their rights and welfare.

While culling may temporarily reduce the number of stray dogs in a particular area, it does not address the root causes of the issue. Stray dog populations are often a result of abandonment, lack of responsible pet ownership, and ineffective population control measures. When dogs are culled, the remaining ones may breed more rapidly to fill the vacant territories, leading to a resurgence of the stray population. It also disrupts the social structure of dog packs, resulting in increased aggression and territorial disputes among the surviving animals. This can pose risks to public safety, as these disturbed dogs may become more prone to attacking humans and other animals.

Instead, why not focus on adopting more compassionate and effective alternatives for managing stray dogs? Sterilising and neutering stray dogs prevent further breeding while allowing them to continue living in their familiar territories. Encouraging adoption from animal shelters and rescue organisations can provide loving homes for stray dogs and reduce the burden on the streets. Most importantly, trying to foster a sense of empathy towards strays to help raise funds for sterilisation programmes can help reduce stigmatisation.

We want to build a society that values the well-being of both its human and animal inhabitants, fostering a culture of compassion and respect for all living beings.

