To meet demand, Tangedco all set to build wagon loader facility in North Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is planning to set up wagon-loading facilities in North Chennai to handle coal efficiently. A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “We are working on obtaining feasibility reports for the Rs 50 crore project and will proceed accordingly.”

Currently, Tangedco sources coal from locations like the Talcher and IB Valley mines in Odisha and the Singareni mines in Telangana. The coal is transported from Odisha to Ennore, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal ports to supply the thermal plants. Singareni mines also supply coal to Mettur Thermal Power station using wagons.

Tangedco is gearing up to operate the newly constructed North Chennai Stage III thermal power station by December. To facilitate this, they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Singareni mines to procure additional coal. However, there is currently no wagon loader in North Chennai, prompting the decision to construct one.

In 2022-23, Tangedco procured 14.03 lakh tonnes of coal from the Singareni mines alone. With the increasing power demand, which touched 19,347 MW on April 20, Tangedco predicts it will be around 25,000 MW in the next six years. To meet this demand, it is actively establishing power generation sources across the state, another official added.

“Construction is underway for coal-based power plants in North Chennai, Udangudi, and Uppur, with a combined capacity of 5,700 MW. This expansion indicates a potential increase in coal requirements and related infrastructure. Talks are on with Singareni mines to secure additional coal supplies” he said.

Additionally, Tangedco has decided to participate in all bidding processes initiated by Coal India, the official added.

