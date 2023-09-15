Home Cities Chennai

Man kills self in Chennai after girl’s family refuses marriage proposal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   A 30-year-old man died by suicide near Chengalpattu after a girl he was pursuing refused to marry him. According to the police, the man was identified as Karthi. He was working in a private finance company.

He had proposed to a 24-year-old girl Saritha (name changed), who also worked in the same company. But, Saritha refused his advances and when he refused to take no for an answer, Saritha stopped talking to him several months ago.

On Tuesday, Karthi went to Saritha’s house and decided to meet her family and ask for her hand in marriage. But her parents refused to get them married off. A dejected Karthi then lunged at Saritha with a knife, but her aunt pushed her out of harm’s way. The aunt suffered injuries and collapsed to the ground. Surprisingly, Karthi too collapsed to the ground. He had allegedly consumed something.

Both Karthi and the woman were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Karthi died. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

