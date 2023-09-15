Tamil Nadu CM announces Anna medals for 127 officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered Anna medals to 127 officers and personnel in police and other uniformed services on the occasion of former chief minister C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary. The medals will be presented by Stalin at a ceremonial medal parade soon.

Out of the awardees, 100 are from the police department, eight from the fire and rescue service department, 10 from the prison service department, 4 from home guards and 2 each from the fingerprint science unit and forensic science department.

Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to K Navaneetha Krishnan, Sub-Inspector, Serious Crime Squad, Ramanathapuram district, for securing a notorious criminal on March 25 last year and in another instance saving the life of head constable Karuppasamy while arresting two notorious criminals accused of gang rape and robbery.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered Anna medals to 127 officers and personnel in police and other uniformed services on the occasion of former chief minister C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary. The medals will be presented by Stalin at a ceremonial medal parade soon. Out of the awardees, 100 are from the police department, eight from the fire and rescue service department, 10 from the prison service department, 4 from home guards and 2 each from the fingerprint science unit and forensic science department. Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to K Navaneetha Krishnan, Sub-Inspector, Serious Crime Squad, Ramanathapuram district, for securing a notorious criminal on March 25 last year and in another instance saving the life of head constable Karuppasamy while arresting two notorious criminals accused of gang rape and robbery. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });