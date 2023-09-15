Two CMDA planners booked for fraudulent transaction

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two senior planners of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) were booked for an alleged forgery and fraudulent transaction worth Rs 2 crore by the central crime branch following the direction of Metropolitan Magistrate Central Crime Branch and CB-CID Special Court, Egmore.

N Ravikumar and R Anusuya were booked for allegedly cheating Ramesh Vasudevan of his property in Kilpauk. They allegedly also did not return Rs 1 crore that they had borrowed from Ramesh.

The property of Vasudevan was acquired by Ravikumar through unaccountable assets, which comes under the offences punishable under Tamil Nadu Government Servants conduct rules. Since Ravikumar purchased the property from an unknown source of income, the property is considered a disproportionate asset.

The FIR was filed against them on the direction of the Metropolitan Magistrate, who said the offences committed by the accused are cognisable with the available prima facie evidence. This is the second such case against CMDA employees.

When contacted, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said, “CMDA will wait for the details to be communicated formally.” According to the FIR copy, senior planners RaviKumar and Anusuya were booked on a complaint by R Sridhar Raju, who holds the power of attorney of Ramesh Vasudevan, a process architecture engineer in System Analysis Programme Development, a firm located in the US. Vasudevan tried to file a case on February 8, 2023, against the duo, but the complaint was not taken up by city police.

CHENNAI: Two senior planners of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) were booked for an alleged forgery and fraudulent transaction worth Rs 2 crore by the central crime branch following the direction of Metropolitan Magistrate Central Crime Branch and CB-CID Special Court, Egmore. N Ravikumar and R Anusuya were booked for allegedly cheating Ramesh Vasudevan of his property in Kilpauk. They allegedly also did not return Rs 1 crore that they had borrowed from Ramesh. The property of Vasudevan was acquired by Ravikumar through unaccountable assets, which comes under the offences punishable under Tamil Nadu Government Servants conduct rules. Since Ravikumar purchased the property from an unknown source of income, the property is considered a disproportionate asset.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The FIR was filed against them on the direction of the Metropolitan Magistrate, who said the offences committed by the accused are cognisable with the available prima facie evidence. This is the second such case against CMDA employees. When contacted, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said, “CMDA will wait for the details to be communicated formally.” According to the FIR copy, senior planners RaviKumar and Anusuya were booked on a complaint by R Sridhar Raju, who holds the power of attorney of Ramesh Vasudevan, a process architecture engineer in System Analysis Programme Development, a firm located in the US. Vasudevan tried to file a case on February 8, 2023, against the duo, but the complaint was not taken up by city police.