Apollo launches centre to address GI bleed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals launched the Centre for Gastrointestinal Bleed on Tuesday on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. According to a press release, the centre will offer treatment in line with international guidelines. It will provide treatment for ailments relating to the oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, rectum, pancreas, liver, gallbladder and biliary system, added the release.

“We are seeing an increase in GI-related conditions due to factors such as lifestyle, diet and stress. Since some of the GI bleeds are life-threatening, it is of utmost importance that all patients be assessed on arrival, risk-stratified and managed accordingly.

Timely assessment and treatment is the key here and will make a difference to the outcome,” said Dr KR Palaniswamy, senior consultant, gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals. The hospital is conducting a symposium on the treatment of GI Bleed on September 17. Hands-on training will also be provided on September 19-20.

