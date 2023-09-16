Into the trail of traditions

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prepare to immerse yourself in the rich display of Indian culture as Textures of Traditions, a two-day cultural fest. The event would be an immersive experience, featuring a diverse array of offerings, including food, shopping, music, dance, visual arts, cultural discussions, and workshops, that the attendees could indulge in. Organised by Swarnamalya, a performance historian and the managing trustee of Ranga Mandira Trust, Texture of Traditions promises to unite art and craft across generations and genres in one vibrant celebration.

The festival’s central theme revolves around the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion, recognising India’s multicultural society and aiming to showcase the wealth of crafts and traditions that the nation possesses. Rushing to make her final preparations, Swarnamalya passionately tells CE, “This event foregrounds the plurality of culture.”

The event promises an eclectic lineup featuring live performances, thought-provoking visual art installations exploring the narratives of marginalised and underprivileged communities, an arts market fostering connections between craftspeople and craftpreneurs, and a diverse array of dance performances spanning from the traditional Kerala dance form of Nangiyar Koothu to Manipur’s traditional dance.

Additionally, the event will showcase the talents of Ahmad Parvez, a renowned Kashmiri poet, the KM Music Conservatory, and a meticulously curated performance titled ‘Tamizhe’ by Swarnamalya and her team, paying homage to the rich tapestry of Dravidian culture.

Taking place today and tomorrow at Kraft Retail Dine in Nandanam, the festivities will kick off at 9.30 am, inviting art enthusiasts to explore a world of art and culture like never before. So, get ready to be transported into a world of exploration and experiences as Texture of Traditions unveils its curtains.

For updates, log onto their Instagram page: @texturesoftraditions.

