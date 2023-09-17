Home Cities Chennai

Septuagenarian Woman found dead at house in Chennai's Tambaram, jewellery missing

Police have registered a murder case and are combing through CCTV footage from nearby shops and residences.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Peerkankaranai near Tambaram on Saturday morning. Police said six sovereigns of jewelry the deceased, Rajammal, was wearing were missing. According to Peerkankaranai police, the septuagenarian was living alone on Ambedkar Street in Vel Nagar, after her husband’s death a few years ago. Rajammal ran a tailoring shop and was also a small-time money lender.

“On Saturday morning, when Rajammal did not step out of the house to clean the front area, neighbours grew suspicious. When they went to her house, they found the door open and found Rajammal dead with her throat slit,” police said.

On information, the police arrived and sent the body to the government hospital in Chromepet. Police suspect she must have been killed around 2 am on Saturday. An officer said, “We are investigating if the murderers were known to the victim since there was no sign of forced entry into the house.”

After inquiring with neighbours, police said gold earrings, nose studs, and rings were also missing from Rajammal’s body. Police have registered a murder case and are combing through CCTV footage from nearby shops and residences.

Meanwhile, a panchaloha idol weighing 50 kg was found missing at Selva Vinayagar Koil in Erikkarai near Peerkankaranai on Saturday morning. Police said the temple was targeted for the fourth time in the last one-and-a-half years. The Peerkankaranai police have registered a case.

