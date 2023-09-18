Home Cities Chennai

11-yr-old drowns in flooded pit near Tambaram in Chennai

Police said the children came across a land where they spotted milkweed plants and started plucking the flowers. Suddenly, Vishwa allegedly slipped and fell into a pit filled with rainwater.

Published: 18th September 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwa (inset) drowned in a pit filled with rainwater while plucking flowers for Vinayakar Chathurthi near Tambaram Sanatorium railway station.

Vishwa (inset) drowned in a pit filled with rainwater while plucking flowers for Vinayakar Chathurthi near Tambaram Sanatorium railway station.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   An 11-year-old boy drowned in a 10-foot deep pit filled with rainwater while plucking flowers for Vinayakar Chaturthi, near Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, on Saturday. Police said the land, on which the pit is located, belongs to the railways and has been leased out to a school, but remains unused.

The boy was identified as K Vishwa, a Class 5 student. On Saturday evening, Vishwa and his friends set out to pluck milkweed flowers, considered auspicious for Vinayakar Chaturthi, in the locality.

Police said the children came across a land where they spotted milkweed plants and started plucking the flowers. Suddenly, Vishwa allegedly slipped and fell into a pit filled with rainwater. His friends raised an alarm and passersby rushed to the spot. On information, the police and Tambaram fire and rescue department personnel arrived at the scene. Vishwa’s body was recovered and sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

The police said, “The land has been leased out to Velammal School and has a compound wall on only one side.” A probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tambaram rainwater Minor drowned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp