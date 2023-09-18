Making strides amid struggles

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Donning India’s jersey and representing the country in the beach volleyball tournament at the Asian Games is nothing short of a dream for Karaikal’s L Kanimozhi and V Sasikala. Despite being an astounding duo with countless accolades under their wings, it is a matter of disdain that they are riddled with financial constraints. Their journey, marked by sheer determination, displays their love for the sport, and yet, the lack of recognition and support plagues such extraordinary talents.

Into the field

Stepping into the world of beach volleyball in 2019 was an unforeseen turn of events, says Kanimozhi. Having received their education in a government school, the journey from there to representing India on the international stage has been a remarkable feat indeed. Their path has been marked by limited resources, including the absence of a dedicated coach and relying instead on the guidance of senior members at their volleyball club. However, their commitment to the sport has propelled them forward. Despite clinching a gold medal at the National Games in Gujarat last year, these girls continue to face challenges in sharpening their skills and securing funding for the upcoming international tournaments.

It’s the sun-soaked beaches that serve as the training ground for Kanimozhi and Sasikala. Despite hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, these resilient young women have never allowed financial limitations to hinder their pursuit of passion. In a world where opportunities seem to vanish as quickly as they appear, these athletes have remained undaunted. “We both go to the beach early in the morning for practice, and we come back by late in the evening. We can’t afford to make two trips a day, so we stay back at the beach to practice together as we both stay at different places,” says Kanimozhi over a phone call from Bangladesh, where she’s gearing up for her next match.

Deserving attention

Both Sasikala and Kanimozhi are talented athletes with their hearts and souls set on the game, bringing laurels to the country. Juggling between finding sponsors for their trips and practice sessions, these girls admit that they often feel like their dream is slipping away from their hands. Talking about the current struggles, Kanimozhi says, “We were struggling to find sponsors for our Asian Games happening in Dhaka right now, and for this we had sought help from the government, but sadly nothing turned out positive for us.”

Despite their talent, athletes like Kanimozhi and Sasikala often remain in the shadows of the mainstream spotlight. In terms of employment, they have theoretically assured opportunities, but, as Kanimozhi herself experienced, these opportunities often fail to materialise. Expressing her thoughts on the matter, she states, “Obtaining government sector jobs would be an invaluable support, allowing us to dedicate more quality time to our training without the constant worry of making ends meet.”

Their journey serves as a poignant reminder that the pursuit of one’s dreams is inevitably fraught with hurdles. A small gesture of support could propel Kanimozhi and Sasikala towards their goals, especially for next month’s international tournament happening in China, potentially enabling these gifted athletes to proudly raise our national flag in victory at future tournaments.

To contribute

Bank name: Indian Bank

Account number: 6082486965

Name: L.Kanimozhi

IFSC code: IDIBOOOK016

Branch name: Karaikal (296)

Karaikal’s L Kanimozhi and V Sasikala have been making their mark in the beach volleyball since 2019. From winning a gold medal at the National Games last year, they speak to CE about their successes and challenges so far

