Man killed in Chennai's Chromepet as driver presses accelerator instead of break

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a freak accident, an elderly man was killed and his wife was injured after the car that they took to attend a wedding allegedly hit them after dropping them off at their house in Chromepet, on Saturday night. Police said the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.

According to Chitlapakam police, the deceased is Sundaram (74) and his wife is Vaidehi (67) from Senthil Nagar in Chromepet. The couple had borrowed their son’s friend’s car to attend a wedding in Nungambakkam, and it was driven by Selvaraj (53) of Pammal.

After attending the wedding, they returned home around midnight. The couple got out of the car and were standing near the gate when the car crashed into them.

On hearing the loud noise, their neighbours came out and rushed them to a hospital. On information, police arrived at the spot, recovered Sundaram’s body, and sent it to Chromepet Government Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered and the driver was detained.

