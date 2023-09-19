Udhayanidhi launches survey to map travel behaviour of Chennaites

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A survey of mobility in Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area was launched by Udhayanidhi Stalin, at Vivekananda Illam on Monday. This is part of the revised Comprehensive Mobility Plan being prepared for the next 25 years. The exercise, taken up by CUMTA involves improving the accuracy of findings utilising big data about various aspects of transportation priorities in Chennai. Systra, the consultant appointed by CUMTA, will come out with a transport model which will integrate household activities, land use patterns, traffic flow, and regional demographics. CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar said the revised Comprehensive Mobility Plan focuses on green, resilient, inclusive, development-focused and safe (GRIDS) principles focusing on the movement of 'people' instead of vehicles.