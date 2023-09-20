Man kills wife, packs her in bag for hiding first marriage in Chennai; surrenders after two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife for hiding her first marriage surrendered before Avadi police on Monday after failing to dispose the body, said the police. The accused, Johnson, from Avadi, is a contract conservancy worker with the corporation. His wife, Sarammal (27) was a daily wage labourer, said the police.

Sarammal was earlier married to Amos of Ambattur. They had two sons. Amos had left his family after a fight and moved to Andhra Pradesh. Police said Sarammal, who left her two children in the care of her parents, fell in love with Johnson while he was working near her house. “Sarammal began living with Johnson in Ambattur and they got married at a temple on May 7,” said Inspector Krishnamoorthy of Avadi police station. He added that Sarammal’s children were living with their grandparents in a different part of the city.

After finding out about her first marriage, Johnson had a fight with Sarammal and moved out, said the police. A couple of days before her death, Sarammal went to meet Johnson at his house. They had an argument and as it escalated, Johnson picked up a kitchen knife and slashed her throat. Sarammal bled to death,” said the police.

Johnson then packed her body in a gunny bag and waited for the opportune moment to dump the body, but he could not do so for two days. Tired of waiting any longer to dispose the rapidly decomposing body, Johnson surrendered before the Avadi police. A police team rushed to the house, retrieved the body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Johnson was produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody. A probe is on.

