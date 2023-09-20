Man lured into fake massage parlour and robbed, two arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly luring an IT professional with a fake advertisement of a massage parlour and robbing him. The two-member gang also assaulted him, said the police.

The victim is a 29-year-old man from Gopal Nagar in Nungambakkam. He said that he saw an advertisement about a massage parlour and reached out. “A few minutes later, he received a call from a person claiming to be the representative of the parlour. The caller said that they had opened the massage parlour in Kumarappa street in Nungambakkam, where girls from different parts of the country provided massage,” said the police officer.

When he arrived at the location, he was allegedly gagged, blindfolded and tied. He was then beaten up by the accused, said the police. Then he robbed him of Rs 4,000 and 12 gm of gold jewellery at knifepoint. They also withdrew Rs 2,04,699 from his card. The victim somehow managed to escape and he later filed a complain with the police.

Based on the complaint an investigation was carried out and the two men - S Karthikeyan alias Senthil (23) of Coimbatore and Vigneswaran alias Vicky (24) of Cuddalore were arrested. The police recovered a gold ring and Rs 55,000 from them. They were later produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody.

