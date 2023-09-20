The sweet truth: Here's all about sugar

Sadhvika Srinivas By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sugars are the building blocks of carbohydrates and a source of energy and calories that help in the proper functioning of the muscles and brain. It plays one of the most essential parts in food ingredients, contributing fibres, vitamins and minerals in our diet. Sugar is a by-product of photosynthesis and, as such, is found in the fibres of all plants.

Sugar is found inherently in fruits, vegetables, dairy goods and grains. Several other organic and artificial sweetening agents have been used for centuries. In processed foods, powdered drink mixes, baked goods, dairy products and soft drinks, sugar substitutes are commonly used. In addition, the growth of low-sugar foods among the diabetic and diet-conscious, and the growing demand for dietary liquid foods, are further projected to accelerate the growth of the market for sugar substitutes. People have used sugar, natural syrups like maple syrup and other natural substances like honey to sweeten their products.

Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners or intense sweeteners are sugar substitutes that are used as an alternative to table sugar. Everyone knows about the detrimental effects of a high-sugar, high-calorie diet. Hence, health authorities recommend decreasing sugar intake and the food industry has come up with different artificial sweeteners with specific properties, such as flavour and stability (nutritive artificial sweeteners), and others aimed at limiting sugar in the diet (non-nutritive artificial sweeteners).

Sucralose, acesulfame K (ACE K), aspartame, and saccharin are artificial sweeteners. Previously, artificial sweeteners were thought to be effective in treating obesity and diabetes. After multiple research studies on humans, it has been reported that artificial sweeteners have no effect on body weight or glycemic control.

The consumption of these artificial sweeteners favours weight gain because of neuroendocrine mechanisms related to satiety that are abnormally activated when artificial sweeteners are consumed. With this being said, it does not indicate that sugar is less harmful. Either way, we should reduce or remove them from our diets and replace them with healthier alternatives for weight management such as eating plant-based foods and being more physically active.

Artificial sweeteners alter the composition of the microbiota and worsen the glycemic control owing to changes in the gut microbiota. This causes them to trigger gut dysbiosis as artificial sweeteners induce excessive insulin secretion in the pancreas and the feeling of satiety can also be delayed.

A high artificial sweetener intake is associated with mortality, cardiovascular risk, coronary artery disease risk, cerebrovascular risk, and cancer risk. Some artificial sweeteners have been labelled as ‘possible carcinogens’ (cancer-causing agents), but these are dose-dependent. If you do not cross the daily upper limit of the sweetener, you need not panic, but it’s better to be aware of the fact that you’re better off without it.

Sugar alternatives

Using sugar alternatives such as palm sugar or honey in place of regular sugar (cane sugar) has no difference in the glycemic response. Whether it is cane sugar or sugars from ‘natural sources’ such as the alternatives, they are all considered as added sugars. Naturally occurring sugars can be found in foods like fruits. Each of these alternatives is of the same calorific value (energy), provided the quantity is the same.

Yes, these sugar alternatives are higher in comparison with white sugar in terms of their micronutrient values (vitamins and minerals), but those can be obtained through other sources of food and we don’t have to rely on added sugars for these. All sugars are broken down to glucose and fructose and switching from white sugar to palm sugar or honey isn’t going to make your diet healthier.

CHENNAI : Sugars are the building blocks of carbohydrates and a source of energy and calories that help in the proper functioning of the muscles and brain. It plays one of the most essential parts in food ingredients, contributing fibres, vitamins and minerals in our diet. Sugar is a by-product of photosynthesis and, as such, is found in the fibres of all plants. Sugar is found inherently in fruits, vegetables, dairy goods and grains. Several other organic and artificial sweetening agents have been used for centuries. In processed foods, powdered drink mixes, baked goods, dairy products and soft drinks, sugar substitutes are commonly used. In addition, the growth of low-sugar foods among the diabetic and diet-conscious, and the growing demand for dietary liquid foods, are further projected to accelerate the growth of the market for sugar substitutes. People have used sugar, natural syrups like maple syrup and other natural substances like honey to sweeten their products. Artificial sweetenersgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Artificial sweeteners or intense sweeteners are sugar substitutes that are used as an alternative to table sugar. Everyone knows about the detrimental effects of a high-sugar, high-calorie diet. Hence, health authorities recommend decreasing sugar intake and the food industry has come up with different artificial sweeteners with specific properties, such as flavour and stability (nutritive artificial sweeteners), and others aimed at limiting sugar in the diet (non-nutritive artificial sweeteners). Sucralose, acesulfame K (ACE K), aspartame, and saccharin are artificial sweeteners. Previously, artificial sweeteners were thought to be effective in treating obesity and diabetes. After multiple research studies on humans, it has been reported that artificial sweeteners have no effect on body weight or glycemic control. The consumption of these artificial sweeteners favours weight gain because of neuroendocrine mechanisms related to satiety that are abnormally activated when artificial sweeteners are consumed. With this being said, it does not indicate that sugar is less harmful. Either way, we should reduce or remove them from our diets and replace them with healthier alternatives for weight management such as eating plant-based foods and being more physically active. Artificial sweeteners alter the composition of the microbiota and worsen the glycemic control owing to changes in the gut microbiota. This causes them to trigger gut dysbiosis as artificial sweeteners induce excessive insulin secretion in the pancreas and the feeling of satiety can also be delayed. A high artificial sweetener intake is associated with mortality, cardiovascular risk, coronary artery disease risk, cerebrovascular risk, and cancer risk. Some artificial sweeteners have been labelled as ‘possible carcinogens’ (cancer-causing agents), but these are dose-dependent. If you do not cross the daily upper limit of the sweetener, you need not panic, but it’s better to be aware of the fact that you’re better off without it. Sugar alternatives Using sugar alternatives such as palm sugar or honey in place of regular sugar (cane sugar) has no difference in the glycemic response. Whether it is cane sugar or sugars from ‘natural sources’ such as the alternatives, they are all considered as added sugars. Naturally occurring sugars can be found in foods like fruits. Each of these alternatives is of the same calorific value (energy), provided the quantity is the same. Yes, these sugar alternatives are higher in comparison with white sugar in terms of their micronutrient values (vitamins and minerals), but those can be obtained through other sources of food and we don’t have to rely on added sugars for these. All sugars are broken down to glucose and fructose and switching from white sugar to palm sugar or honey isn’t going to make your diet healthier.