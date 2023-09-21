21-year-old biker dies after falling from Padi flyover in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died as the bike he was riding rammed into the parapet wall of the Padi flyover and fell to the road, nearly 80 feet down, on Wednesday. D Bharath of Villivakkam, a B.Com graduate, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Wing police said that he did not possess a driving licence and was not wearing a helmet.

A police officer said, “Bharath took his father’s bike and was on his way to Kolathur from Villivakkam on Wednesday morning. He would have been overspeeding as he allegedly lost control of the bike and got severely injured.”

Bharath died at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital without responding to treatment and his body was sent for postmortem.

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died as the bike he was riding rammed into the parapet wall of the Padi flyover and fell to the road, nearly 80 feet down, on Wednesday. D Bharath of Villivakkam, a B.Com graduate, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Wing police said that he did not possess a driving licence and was not wearing a helmet. A police officer said, “Bharath took his father’s bike and was on his way to Kolathur from Villivakkam on Wednesday morning. He would have been overspeeding as he allegedly lost control of the bike and got severely injured.” Bharath died at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital without responding to treatment and his body was sent for postmortem. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });