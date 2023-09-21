Home Cities Chennai

Expedite monsoon preparation works: TN minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following a review meeting on monsoon preparedness chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, local body officials and representatives were ordered to expedite work. 

“Existing works should be expeditiously completed and no new works should be undertaken,” Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister KN Nehru said while chairing an inter-department review meeting at the Ripon building on Wednesday. 

The minister also ordered the officials to complete the pending works before September 30. “Link works for stormwater drains should be completed without any delay. Road cuts should be properly covered and safety requirements should be thoroughly fulfilled. Departments should coordinate and work to avoid any inconvenience to the public,” the minister said. 

Earlier Minister KN Nehru inaugurated 74 compactor vehicles procured at a cost of Rs.30 crore. 15 mobile restrooms for women procured at a cost of Rs 4.37 crore under the Nirbhaya fund were also inaugurated for service by the minister. Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Chennai Metro Rail, electricity and Highway departments were also present in the meeting.

