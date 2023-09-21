Founder’s Day celebration at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai
Chancellor V R Venkataachalam and Pro-Chancellor R V Sengutan honoured the winners. Dr K Balaji Singh paid his tributes to founder-chancellor NPV Ramasamy Udayar.
CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) celebrated its Founder’s and University Day on Wednesday. Students who showcased outstanding performances were honoured during the event.
This included V Sanjana who won five gold medals for her academic excellence. Lifetime achievement awards were conferred upon chief advisor Dr. KV Somasundaram and registrar Roopa Nagarajan while mentoring excellence awards went to professor of paediatrics Dr. P Ramachandran and medical superintendent Dr. P Surendran.
Outstanding service awards were given to HoD of Neurosurgery Dr K. Ganesh and Assistant General Manager E Jayaraman. The event also marked the launch of new projects, including a hospital with a pharmacy in Tirupati in association with SRICITY and the university’s collaboration with ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI Tamil Nadu Centre to provide Japanese language courses to students.
