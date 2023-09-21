Home Cities Chennai

Founder’s Day celebration at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai

Published: 21st September 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) celebrated its Founder’s and University Day on Wednesday. Students who showcased outstanding performances were honoured during the event.

VR Venkataachalam, chancellor,
presenting the Lifetime Achievement
Award to Dr K V Somasundaram |
Martin Louis

This included V Sanjana who won five gold medals for her academic excellence. Lifetime achievement awards were conferred upon chief advisor Dr. KV Somasundaram and registrar Roopa Nagarajan while mentoring excellence awards went to professor of paediatrics Dr. P Ramachandran and medical superintendent Dr. P Surendran.

Outstanding service awards were given to HoD of Neurosurgery Dr K. Ganesh and Assistant General Manager E Jayaraman. The event also marked the launch of new projects, including a hospital with a pharmacy in Tirupati in association with SRICITY and the university’s collaboration with ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI Tamil Nadu Centre to provide Japanese language courses to students.

Chancellor V R Venkataachalam and Pro-Chancellor R V Sengutan honoured the winners. Dr K Balaji Singh paid his tributes to founder-chancellor NPV Ramasamy Udayar.

