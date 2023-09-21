Stalker stabs 16-year-old girl in Medavakkam for rejecting overtures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl was attacked with a knife by a stalker on the road at Medavakkam in Chennai on Wednesday morning for allegedly rejecting his overtures. The Pallikaranai police said they have launched a hunt for the suspect, Vasanth of Injambakkam, a college student. The victim is a first-year ITI diploma student, police said.

“On Wednesday morning, the girl was on her way from Medavakkam bus stop to catch a bus to her college when the suspect approached her. While she was near the local primary health centre, Vasanth picked up a knife from his pocket and stabbed her,” inspector A Albinraj from Pallikaranai police station said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said the duo were seen standing and talking on Venkatesan Street before the suspect stabbed the girl.

The girl sustained injuries to her head, hands and throat. When people attempted to stop him, Vasanth allegedly threatened them with the knife and fled the scene. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said that Vasanth allegedly started stalking her for the past few weeks after she stopped talking to him a few months ago. “He stabbed her after she rejected his proposal. The victim is out of danger,” the police said.

