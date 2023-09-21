TN-UK roundtable to deliberate on internationalisation of higher education

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-day Tamil Nadu-UK higher education roundtable organised by the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities and the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), began on Wednesday.

The high-level discussion includes representatives from the state higher education department, delegates from UK universities and apex bodies and 25 Tamil Nadu higher education institutions. During the roundtable, stakeholders from Tamil Nadu and the UK will deliberate on the internationalisation of higher education institutions and opportunities in transnational education (TNE).

The India-UK bilateral relationship prioritises education, research, and innovation. This year, the largest ever UK higher education delegation comprising 31 UK institutions and apex bodies has arrived in India to engage with Indian officials and university leaders across 19 Indian states from September 18-22.

The delegation is focused on expanding partnerships between India and UK institutions through initiatives like Going Global Partnerships (GGP) and the UK-India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) delivered by the British Council. Discussions at the roundtable in Tamil Nadu will focus on enhancing direct ties between Tamil Nadu and UK institutions, exploring policies for internationalisation, and promoting research and two-way mobility of students and academicians.

Over the next three days, the UK delegates will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Anna University to discuss institution-level partnerships through the promotion of TNE and initiatives for research and innovation, according to a press release from the British Council.

The Tamil Nadu - UK Higher Education Roundtable was inaugurated by higher education minister K Ponmudy in presence of school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Sir Steve Smith, International Education Champion, Government of UK, Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, Maddalaine Ansell, Director Education, British Council, Adrian Chadwick OBE, Regional Director South Asia, British Council and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council.

