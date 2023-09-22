Irked by daily demand for free food, eatery staff clubs 50-year-old to death in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his friend, who works at an eatery, allegedly after he repeatedly asked for free food, on Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Thirumalai of Orikkai village in Kancheepuram, was a painter, said police.

He was regular at an eatery on Kancheepuram - Uthiramerur Road near Orikkai, where he had befriended the accused, Ramachandran (40). The police said, “For the past few days, Thirumalai allegedly sought free food from Ramachandran. While the latter obliged and did not charge him, the owner of the eatery found out and confronted him,” the police added.

On Wednesday night, Thirumalai allegedly went to the eatery again asking for food and told Ramachandran that he had no money to pay. As a result, an argument ensued and “in a fit of rage, Ramachandran allegedly hit Thirumalai with a log. Thirumalai fell unconscious and Ramachandran fled,” the police said.

The staff at the eatery informed Kanchi Taluk police, who rushed Thirumalai to Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police registered a case and launched a hunt for Ramachandran.

Drunk man kills friend

A 33-year-old man was killed by his friend in a drunken brawl near Puzhal on Wednesday night. The police arrested the man and conducted inquiries. According to Puzhal police, the arrested accused is Mani (32). On Wednesday night, Mani and his friend Saravanan got drunk and went home. Around midnight, Mani wanted to drink again and went to Saravanan’s house and asked him to buy liquor. When Saravanan refused, an argument broke out between them and Mani attacked Saravanan with an iron rod. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Mani on Thursday.

