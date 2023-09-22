‘People with family history of cancer should get tested’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Thursday celebrated 30 years of Apollo Cancer Centre. Speaking at the event, Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited said, what is memorable is the true spirit of conquerors of cancer.

Fighting cancer is a journey led by physicians, radiation specialists, support staff, families of the survivors and others together. They all ensure that the journey of the patient is not alone.

Cancer detected early is curable and people should not forget this. They should get tested early especially people with a family history of cancer. India is the best place to come for healthcare, added Preetha Reddy. Harshad Reddy, director, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited said future cancer treatment will be revolutionised with digital health technologies and artificial intelligence.

