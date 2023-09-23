TANKER awards to recognise doctors  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANKER Foundation invites nominations for its annual award — The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2024 — for the most outstanding medical doctor in India who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged.

It will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The nominees have to be medical doctors, age no bar, and a resident of India. The community service should have been carried out in India by the individual for a minimum of five years, and the service must be an outstanding contribution.

TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation invite applications for their annual award — K.V. George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2024 — for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India. It will carry a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

The applicants for this award should be below 45 years old, a primary researcher, must have been a major contributor to the research work, research must have been done in India, must not have been presented elsewhere and it must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases, of relevance to India. The co-investigators’ consent should be given.

The last date for submission for both is December 15, 2023. The awards will be presented on January 25, 2024. For details, contact: 28341635, 43090998 or e-mail: info@tankerfoundation.org



