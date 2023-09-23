Home Cities Chennai

TANKER awards to recognise doctors  

The co-investigators’ consent should be given.

Published: 23rd September 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

doctor, medic, medicine, hospital

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANKER Foundation invites nominations for its annual award — The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award  2024 — for the most outstanding medical doctor in India who has gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged.

It will carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. The nominees have to be medical doctors, age no bar, and a resident of India. The community service should have been carried out in India by the individual for a minimum of five years, and the service must be an outstanding contribution. 

TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation invite applications for their annual award — K.V. George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2024 — for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India. It will carry a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.  

The applicants for this award should be below 45 years old, a primary researcher, must have been a major contributor to the research work, research must have been done in India, must not have been presented elsewhere and it must be an outstanding contribution towards understanding kidney diseases, of relevance to India. The co-investigators’ consent should be given.

The last date for submission for both is December 15, 2023. The awards will be presented on January 25, 2024. For details, contact: 28341635, 43090998 or e-mail: info@tankerfoundation.org 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANKER Foundation TANKER awards doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp