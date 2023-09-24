Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man stabs wife to death, arrested

Their daughter, Lakshmi, who was present at the scene, sustained injuries on her hand as she tried to pacify Muthu, said the police.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife in Sholinganallur on Friday night. The accused, identified as Muthu, 50, suspected of infidelity by his wife, M Punniyavathi, 46, of Gandhi Nagar in Sholinganallur, got into an argument with her at their residence on Friday night.

Police said Muthu went on to brandish a knife and stab Punniyavathi multiple times. Muthu fled before neighbours arrived at the spot. Their daughter, Lakshmi, who was present at the scene, sustained injuries on her hand as she tried to pacify Muthu, said the police.

Muthu was subsequently arrested. A case has been registered and the body, with the throat slit, was sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. A probe is on.

