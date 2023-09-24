Chennai: Minor among seven nabbed in ganja crackdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In four separate incidents, seven persons, including a minor, were arrested for ganja peddling within the city limits on Friday and Saturday. Ganja weighing 24 kilograms was seized.

Based on a tip-off, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Anna Nagar nabbed D Narayana Deili, aged 32, of Odisha, from Perambur Railway Station for attempting to peddle ganja weighing 10.06 kilograms in the city, on Friday evening.

In another crackdown, the Marina police tracked the movement of three men and a minor boy, nabbing them from the Neelam Basha Bridge in Triplicane in the wee hours of Saturday. Contraband weighing 10 kilograms was seized from the accused - M Naveen Kumar, aged 23, of Villupuram, A Abhijit Rout, aged 18, and S Benkin Helded, 19, of Odisha, and the minor boy.

N Akbar Kayal, aged 33, of West Bengal, was apprehended at the Moor Market in a similar crackdown. A total of 2.7 kilograms of ganja were seized. S Saravanakumar, aged 20, was arrested near the Mattumandai Bridge after Thiruvottiyur police found him to be in possession of a total of 1.25 kilograms of ganja.

The six men were remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to the Government Observation Home.

