Chennai: STP worker drowns in 12-foot-deep tank filled with chlorinated water

Muthukumar was found to have accidentally slipped into the tank filled with chlorinated water to an extent of nine feet.

Published: 24th September 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old worker died after falling into a 12-foot-deep tank at the sewage treatment plant in Perungudi on Friday evening. The deceased, identified as 32-year-old R Muthukumar of Karur, was working at the sewage treatment plant on a contract basis. He was assigned the task of monitoring the cleaning process of a chlorine tank.

On Friday evening, Mohammed Raqfee, processing manager at the treatment plant, heard a loud splash and crying from the tank. Upon reaching, Muthukumar was found to have accidentally slipped into the tank filled with chlorinated water to an extent of nine feet.

“By the time workers pulled Muthukumar out of the tank using equipment, he had drowned,” said police.

The body was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. Muthukumar is survived by his wife and children.

A case has been registered.

