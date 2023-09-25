A ride to remember; meet this ‘Baashha’ fan auto driver in Chennai

Sonu M Kothari By

CHENNAI: For auto driver Velmurugan, Rajnikanth’s ‘Baashha’ is one of his favourite films. While watching the movie as a kid, little did he know that he was going to embody the persona of a charismatic auto driver from the movie in future. He also elevated the character and the 41-year-old now drives around the city in his auto rickshaw by giving customers a different experience — the vehicle is decorated with three fans (one for him and two in the back seat for the passengers), an LED monitor to watch YouTube videos and news telecasts, miniatures, LED and neon lights with the message ‘Happy Journey’, a background for customers to click selfies, a free charging port, a laptop stand to work with a free Wi-Fi connection provided from his mobile network, a Bluetooth speaker, a clock, an emergency first aid kit, fire extinguisher, and tissue boxes.

Curating comfort

Even though it was only recently that Velmurugan’s auto rickshaw became an object of curiosity for Chennaiites and took over social media, he began decorating it two years ago. During the pandemic, Velmurugan lost his driving job at the airport. Without further ado, to make a living, he started driving an auto and got himself registered on ride-hailing apps. To beat the heat, he installed fans in the auto, initially for him, but later for the passengers. Impressed customers started paying him `5 or `10 extra.

With these savings, he started decorating the auto. All the parts used are refurbished. Most of the source materials used are from his friends or his home. “The other day, my son broke a toy that emits light. I redesigned it and placed it in the auto. I want to change waste into something useful,” adds Velmurugan. He puts together all the spare parts collected into the appliances that he has installed as he strongly believes that customers are the owners of his business and it is important to give them a satisfactory ride.

When Instagram reels and information about him went viral, people from across the city started contacting him. “There are times when I am already on a trip but people from far-off places try to contact me and want to experience the buzz. In such situations, I have no choice but to politely ask them to look for another auto. Not because I cannot or do not want to go, but simply because I don’t want them to wait for a longer time,” shared Velmurugan.

Velmurugan in his auto (Photo |EPS/ Ashwin Prasath)

Struggles and hopes

Velmurugan has dabbled in repair work from the age of 14. He had to quit school early because of his family’s financial struggles. He did all jobs from plumbing, painting, electrical, to other mechanical inconveniences to make ends meet. Once he attained the legal age to work, he was employed as a bus driver at a school.

With his driving skills and experience, he landed a job with the Airport Authority of India. He used to drive the bus that transports people to the airplane. “I have lived my early life for my parents and siblings, now I am living to look after my wife and my kids, and I will continue to live for them. I never wish anything for myself, not even my life,” says Velmurugan. He also adds that after driving heavy buses and lorries for a long time, riding auto feels like riding a toy.

There are a few people in Velmuruguran’s life who have left a strong impact on him. One among them is Naresh, who taught him all the skills and knowledge he possesses. A friend who was like his “shadow, following him everywhere, supporting and teaching him” made him the man he is now. Over the years, they lost connection and were separated for reasons not disclosed. He hopes that Naresh sees the Instagram reels and contacts him soon.

Helping others without second thoughts, Velmurugan trusts that every Chennaiite will travel with him at least once for the experience’s sake, and wishes to have a family-like connection with the strangers he meets every day. However, he desires that there will come a day when he lives his life for himself.

My son broke a toy. I redesigned it and placed it in the auto. I want to change waste into something useful.

