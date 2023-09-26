Home Cities Chennai

Production halted as fire breaks out at Apple supplier plant in Chengalpattu

V V Sai Praneeth, SP, Chengalpattu district said there were no casualties since the staff were not present on campus as it was a Sunday. 

Published: 26th September 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

fire, firefight, firefighter

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apple supplier, Pegatron, halted production at its facility in Mahindra City in Chengalpattu on Monday, due to a major fire at the unit on Sunday night. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE, V Veeraraghavan, fire officer of Mahindra City said, “On receiving information, three fire tenders from Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu town and Mahindra City were rushed to the site. The fire was put out after 45 minutes.”

V V Sai Praneeth, SP, Chengalpattu district said there were no casualties since the staff were not present on campus as it was a Sunday. Pegatron released a statement on Monday stating it was a ‘spark incident’, which is under control. “There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities, and the incident does not have a significant financial or operational impact on Pegatron Corporation,” the statement said.

Textile showroom gutted
In another incident, goods worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in a textile store godown in T Nagar on Monday morning. A  circuit failure triggered the spark and fell on the clothes, said sources. Mambalam police registered a case and started an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple Chengalpattu production Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp