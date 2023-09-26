Production halted as fire breaks out at Apple supplier plant in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apple supplier, Pegatron, halted production at its facility in Mahindra City in Chengalpattu on Monday, due to a major fire at the unit on Sunday night. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE, V Veeraraghavan, fire officer of Mahindra City said, “On receiving information, three fire tenders from Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu town and Mahindra City were rushed to the site. The fire was put out after 45 minutes.”

V V Sai Praneeth, SP, Chengalpattu district said there were no casualties since the staff were not present on campus as it was a Sunday. Pegatron released a statement on Monday stating it was a ‘spark incident’, which is under control. “There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities, and the incident does not have a significant financial or operational impact on Pegatron Corporation,” the statement said.

Textile showroom gutted

In another incident, goods worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in a textile store godown in T Nagar on Monday morning. A circuit failure triggered the spark and fell on the clothes, said sources. Mambalam police registered a case and started an investigation.

CHENNAI: Apple supplier, Pegatron, halted production at its facility in Mahindra City in Chengalpattu on Monday, due to a major fire at the unit on Sunday night. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE, V Veeraraghavan, fire officer of Mahindra City said, “On receiving information, three fire tenders from Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu town and Mahindra City were rushed to the site. The fire was put out after 45 minutes.” V V Sai Praneeth, SP, Chengalpattu district said there were no casualties since the staff were not present on campus as it was a Sunday. Pegatron released a statement on Monday stating it was a ‘spark incident’, which is under control. “There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities, and the incident does not have a significant financial or operational impact on Pegatron Corporation,” the statement said. Textile showroom gutted In another incident, goods worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted after a fire broke out in a textile store godown in T Nagar on Monday morning. A circuit failure triggered the spark and fell on the clothes, said sources. Mambalam police registered a case and started an investigation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });