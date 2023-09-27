ABFC’s fashion offerings to dazzle this Deepavali in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Deepavali a month away, the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) mesmerised Chennai with the grand finale of this year’s Diwali Dhoom Special.

The two-day luxury event held on September 25 and 26 at Hyatt Regency Chennai brought together more than 50 handpicked brands from across India. Featuring fashion, fine jewellery, destination jewellery, and home accessories, the limited collections presented redefined customers’ Deepavali fashion experience.

The collection including elegant embroidered saris adorned with delicate chikankari embroideries, sultry half-shoulder Grecian-style contemporary gowns, fusion wear featuring pleated outfits paired with dazzling brocade pants to sustainable fashion crafted from hemp plants, was curated by designer Arti Bagdy. She said, “Diwali holds a special place in our hearts, and I wanted to create a collection that captures the essence of this beautiful festival.”

Top guns of the jewellery biz, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Tiraa from Tibarumal Jewels, Diva by Sangeeta Ranka from Delhi, Kameez and Meerahini from Jaipur, Shreyash Jain from Chandigarh, and Karma from Mumbai, were present. Debutant designers’ collections like Tusti by Ami Gandhi, Sandhya Shah, Styleinn by Richa Ranawat, and Karma from Mumbai, were the highlights of the event.

Tasuvure from Delhi showcased eclectic fashion, Selfmade from Delhi presented customised western wear, House of Preeti Mehta brought avant-garde Mumbai fashion, House of Fett offered contemporary coord styles. ABFC also presented eco-friendly sustainable fashion by House of Hemp from Kolkata. Silver and silver-plated artifacts and gifts, and fashion accessories found a place at the exhibition.



CHENNAI: With Deepavali a month away, the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) mesmerised Chennai with the grand finale of this year’s Diwali Dhoom Special. The two-day luxury event held on September 25 and 26 at Hyatt Regency Chennai brought together more than 50 handpicked brands from across India. Featuring fashion, fine jewellery, destination jewellery, and home accessories, the limited collections presented redefined customers’ Deepavali fashion experience. The collection including elegant embroidered saris adorned with delicate chikankari embroideries, sultry half-shoulder Grecian-style contemporary gowns, fusion wear featuring pleated outfits paired with dazzling brocade pants to sustainable fashion crafted from hemp plants, was curated by designer Arti Bagdy. She said, “Diwali holds a special place in our hearts, and I wanted to create a collection that captures the essence of this beautiful festival.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Top guns of the jewellery biz, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Tiraa from Tibarumal Jewels, Diva by Sangeeta Ranka from Delhi, Kameez and Meerahini from Jaipur, Shreyash Jain from Chandigarh, and Karma from Mumbai, were present. Debutant designers’ collections like Tusti by Ami Gandhi, Sandhya Shah, Styleinn by Richa Ranawat, and Karma from Mumbai, were the highlights of the event. Tasuvure from Delhi showcased eclectic fashion, Selfmade from Delhi presented customised western wear, House of Preeti Mehta brought avant-garde Mumbai fashion, House of Fett offered contemporary coord styles. ABFC also presented eco-friendly sustainable fashion by House of Hemp from Kolkata. Silver and silver-plated artifacts and gifts, and fashion accessories found a place at the exhibition.