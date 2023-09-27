Art of Living’s World Culture Festival is back with a message of unity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a resounding success in India and Berlin, The fourth edition of Art of Living’s World Culture Festival (WCF) will be held at the National Mall in Washington DC, from September 29 to October 1. From dazzling dance showcases to soul-stirring performances, thought-provoking speeches and mesmerising traditional arts, the global festival aims to unite the intricate threads of humanity.

Regarding the festival, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar notes, “In a world which is so polarised, divided and despondent, it’s time for us to come together in celebration and appreciate the rich diversity on this planet. It’s high time we recognise that we are a One World Family.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. says, “This historic event will bring together people from all corners of the world. At a time of widening differences and divisions, the festival will be an uplifting experience of unity and celebration for all people.”

The first WCF was held in Bengaluru in 2006. It witnessed performances by 3,800 musicians and artists and was attended by 2.5 million people from 110 countries. The event has grown manifold since. The 2016 edition held on the banks of Yamuna saw over 3.75 million attendees, including 3,000 prominent figures from 155 different countries.

CHENNAI: After a resounding success in India and Berlin, The fourth edition of Art of Living’s World Culture Festival (WCF) will be held at the National Mall in Washington DC, from September 29 to October 1. From dazzling dance showcases to soul-stirring performances, thought-provoking speeches and mesmerising traditional arts, the global festival aims to unite the intricate threads of humanity. Regarding the festival, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar notes, “In a world which is so polarised, divided and despondent, it’s time for us to come together in celebration and appreciate the rich diversity on this planet. It’s high time we recognise that we are a One World Family.” Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. says, “This historic event will bring together people from all corners of the world. At a time of widening differences and divisions, the festival will be an uplifting experience of unity and celebration for all people.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The first WCF was held in Bengaluru in 2006. It witnessed performances by 3,800 musicians and artists and was attended by 2.5 million people from 110 countries. The event has grown manifold since. The 2016 edition held on the banks of Yamuna saw over 3.75 million attendees, including 3,000 prominent figures from 155 different countries.