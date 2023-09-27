Home Cities Chennai

Kancheepuram Congress president killed in road accident

According to Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Nagaraj was on his way home to Walajabad with two others, and they had stopped at Sembakkam to have dinner.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Kancheepuram Congress president ‘Alavoor’ Nagaraj (57), who was also the Walajabad union councillor, died after a pick-up truck hit him while he was having food from a street cart in Sembakkam on Monday night.

According to Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Nagaraj was on his way home to Walajabad with two others, and they had stopped at Sembakkam to have dinner. A group of five men who were eating from the food cart were about to leave in their pick-up truck. The driver allegedly lost control and rammed the cart, the police added. In the incident, Nagaraj and his associates sustained injuries. They were rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital, where Nagaraj was declared dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the five men were drunk and the driver did have prior driving experience. One person identified as G Udhayaseelan (23) of Hastinapuram was arrested while others including the owner of the truck were detained. “There were allegations that this was a murder, but our investigations have ruled it out,” said the police.

