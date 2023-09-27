Tamil Nadu: Woman loses arm to gangrene at RGGGH, Kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medical negligence has been alleged by the family members of a 32-year-old woman who lost her right arm to gangrene at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday. The hospital has denied the allegations.

D Ashok Kumar, a relative of the woman said she was admitted to the hospital on September 15 with complaints of chest pain. She went to RGGGH after an ECG taken in a private hospital showed an abnormality. The doctors suggested she might have had a mild attack.

“As she couldn’t afford further treatment there, she went to RGGGH. The doctors did an angiography and immediately after the procedure she developed swelling on her right hand,” Ashok Kumar said.

Dr E Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH said, “Following angiography she developed swelling in the upper limb. Investigations revealed thrombosis. Later, she developed thrombosis in both the upper limbs.”

She was diagnosed with idiopathic systematic arterial thrombosis (blood clot in the blood vessel of unknown cause) and found to have multiple thrombosis at various blood vessels. “Since, the right upper limb has developed gangrene, amputation of right hand till above elbow was done as an emergency procedure,” Dr Theranirajan said.

