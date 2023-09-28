Home Cities Chennai

Chennai soaks in rain, more expected on September 28

Areas like Medavakkam and Sembakkam under the Tambaram municipal corporation witnessed light to moderate water logging due to recent rains. 

Published: 28th September 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 09:04 AM

Heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday evening. A scene from Poonamallee High Road | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following moderate and isolated showers in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu there was a fall in temperature. In the nine hours ending at 05:30 pm on Wednesday, Poonamalle and Chembarambakkam recorded 38 mm and 32 mm of rainfall respectively.

While many parts of the city remained free of inundation, suburban areas including parts of Tambaram witnessed minor waterlogging. Pockets of Perambur also witnessed minor waterlogging, due to discontinuity in SWD works in a few streets.

Areas like Medavakkam and Sembakkam under the Tambaram municipal corporation witnessed light to moderate water logging due to recent rains.  Residents complained of delays in stormwater drain works in Tambaram. “SWD work in Tambaram is progressing slowly compared to the Chennai corporation. Thirumalai Nagar in Sembakkam is badly affected due to inundation,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a civic activist and a resident of Tambaram. 

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, according to the regional meteorological department. Heavy rainfall is likely over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts on Thursday. Across the state, light to moderate rainfall is predicted till October 3. Madurai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light and moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur till Friday. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 35-36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius, the IMD bulletin read.

