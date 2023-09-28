Flooded school adds to exam anxiety of kids in TN's Kanagammachatram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when students are grappling with exam stress, an inundated school should be the least of their worries. On Wednesday, 700 students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kanagammachatram in Tiruvallur district were greeted by a flooded school. The recent downpour in the area led to inundation. They were forced to appear for their quarterly exams at a marriage hall.

Construction of the bypass road behind the school had blocked the drainage, leading to the flooding, said school education department officials. On Wednesday morning, when students and teachers arrived, they were surprised to find school premises and classrooms flooded with after overnight rains. “There is a canal behind the school with ongoing road works near it.

The construction work has blocked the drainage, leading to water stagnation in the school,” said a teacher working at the school, which has a student strength of 734 between Classes 6 and Classes 12. The blockage, the teacher added, was cleared and the water started to recede.

Meanwhile, the headmaster decided to conduct the quarterly examinations at a nearby marriage hall following discussions with the school education department and local officials. Officials from the school education department said water would be drained and the school cleaned at the earliest to allow the resumption of classes.

